Whitewright Police Standoff Over

Developing Update: The standoff in Whitewright has ended. The police chief says the man hold up inside the home has come out of the house peacefully.

Police says the man's girlfriend was not harmed and the suspect is being taken to a local hospital for observation.

BREAKING UPDATE: We have confirmed with Whitewright ISD that schools in the district are on what they call a soft lockdown. Parents are being asked not to go the school, instead call this number if you have questions. 903-364-2155 ext 300.

BREAKING: Whitewright, Texas - We are following breaking news right now out of Whitewright, where the town's police department is involved in a standoff.

We are told a man is inside a home on south Carter Street threatening suicide.

Witnesses on scene say the man was holding a woman hostage but has since let her leave the house.

Updates on this breaking situation as news becomes available.