Color Me Crazy Sign-Ups Open

ARDMORE, OK - The Color Me Crazy sign-ups are open! The 1 mile ($20) and 5K ($30) will take place April 15th.

Early and Team registration deadline is March 30th at 9:00 p.m. The late registration will cost more, deadline is April 10th at 9:00 p.m.

To find out more information visit www. funinardmore.org or email ahenry@ardmorecity.org.