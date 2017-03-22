Alcohol May Be to Blame For Pontotoc County Car Crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- Troopers say alcohol may have played a role in a Pontotoc County accident that sent a Roff man to the hospital.

They say just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night, a man was partially thrown from his truck after losing control and rolling it over.

It happened on State Highway 1 about seven miles northeast of Roff.

The 30 year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, was flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition.

DUI is being listed as the cause of the crash.