Denison teacher awarded grant from Ruiz Foods

DENISON, TX -- A Denison teacher is going the extra mile to help her students understand how the government works.

Ruiz foods awarded Patti Corenelius a $325 grant to fund her project called "Mini-Qs in Civics".

Corenelius says her students will learn to analyze and talk about issues the government is facing today.

As a result, students will be better prepared to vote and participate in the community.

Ruiz foods says they chose Corenelius because it's important to teach our kids about the political system.

"It allowed me to buy some materials that I was not going to be able to utilize for my classroom," said Patti Cornelius, Denison high school teacher, "and I'd used these materials in middle school, and I knew that they were beneficial, but they're expensive."

Ruiz foods has two education programs mini grants teachers and scholarships for high school seniors and college students.