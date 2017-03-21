Dallas man arrested in Marshall County, accused in deadly hit and run

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK – A Dallas man taken into custody in Marshall County after police say he hit and killed a woman with his SUV then fled to Oklahoma.

Local deputies arrested John Adrian Esparza, 38, late Monday night.

Police in Dallas reached out to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for help finding the vehicle connected to the deadly hit and run. Once they found the SUV, shortly after they found Esparza.

The accident happened in uptown, an upscale part of Dallas, just north of downtown. He’s being held in the Marshall County Jail, waiting to return to Dallas to face charges.