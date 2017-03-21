Sherman ISD and City to Purchase Land for New High School; Sherman "Back the Bond" Rally Held

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Independent School District made strides in their plans to expand their campus.

They decided on a site to build their new high school.

The announcement to purchase the land was made Wednesday night during a joint meeting between the Sherman School Board of Trustees and the Sherman City Council.

The school board says they're working with the city to buy the land by April, and secure it before the price goes up.

This past January, Sherman ISD voted to send a $308 million bond to the May ballot to fix or build new facilities.

If it passes, some of that money will go towards paying for the new high school.

School officials say with nearly 1,900 students, Sherman High School is bursting at the seams.

On Tuesday, the district and city voted to jointly purchase 114 acres of land along FM 1417 and OB Groner Road in Southwest Sherman, for $3.3 million dollars.

$2.65 million of that will come from the district, and $650,000 from the city, both paid using reserve funds.

Hoping to secure a location and pave the way for Sherman’s growing school district.

“This is really a historic moment for our community, it's a very powerful partnership between the City of Sherman and Sherman ISD to be very forward thinking and be very strategic and with this purchase of land we've identified the best place in the district for Sherman High School to go,” said Superintendent David Hicks, Sherman ISD.

"The fact that we were able to do this together is a monumental effort for the entire community, and we're excited to be part of it,” said Sherman City Manager, Robby Hefton.

Once purchased, 98 acres will be used to build the new state of the art high school; the rest will be used for city purposes.

To gather support for the project, Tuesday afternoon students, parents, and city leaders held a pep-rally at the Grayson County Courthouse asking people to back the bond.

"So the bond is very important because I believe it will be a game changer for the kids in the Sherman Independent School District, because their technology would be up to date, their facilities would be up to date, and I think it would improve their pride,” said Terrence Steele, with the City of Sherman.

If voters pass the bond in May, property tax will increase from $0.23 cents on the tax rate.

If it doesn't pass, the purchased land will still be available when the school is ready to be built.

Voting for the bond election is May 6th.