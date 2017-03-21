Donating hay to ranchers in need? Make sure to check it for fire ants first!

SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA -- There's one catch though for good neighbors who want to help and donate hay - fire ants.

Turns out, most of our Texoma counties in Oklahoma are under a fire ant quarantine. That means before the hay can be moved, it must be inspected to ensure it's not infested.

Producers who wish to donate hay should contact their OSU Cooperative Extension County Office.

Fire ants currently infest more than 250 million acres in six southeastern states.

