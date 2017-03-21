SCAM ALERT: New prank on social media could get you in trouble w - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

SCAM ALERT: New prank on social media could get you in trouble with the law

NORTH TX, SOUTHERN OK -- Parents, here's another reason to pay attention to what your kids are doing on those cell phones. A new social media prank could get them in trouble with law.

It's something going around on twitter telling people who own an IPhone to say a certain phrase to Siri, that phrase directs the phone to call 911.    

?For the many pranksters out there, it’s tying up emergency lines. Abusing 911 is a misdemeanor; you could face six months in jail or a $4,000 fine.