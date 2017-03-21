Commissioners negotiating for lower electricity rate; they say it wouldn't affect taxpayers

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Grayson County Commissioners are hoping to jolt the local economy by locking in a lower rate for electricity.

They’re hoping to secure a lower rate now because natural gas prices are low. This wouldn’t affect taxpayers because its power only going to county owned buildings.

They announced in Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court that they’re getting help with all this through the Texas General Land Office.

Leaders say this move would save the county money.

“This is a good deal for the county in that we can have control over our own destiny, and we can lock in prices for these future years of electric power, when the market is most advantageous to us to do that,” said Jeff Schneider, the Grayson County Purchasing Agent.

The new rate wouldn’t change until 2020 and would last through 2022.