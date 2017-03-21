Class Resumes after School Catches Fire

MANNSVILLE, OK -- It’s been exactly two weeks since a fire broke out in the Mannsville cafeteria.

While they wait for answers, they are making due with what they have."

"My favorite part about the cafeteria, is it’s big, and it’s not loud..."

Dyllon, a 6th grader at Mannsville Elementary says he likes the schools new makeshift cafeteria even more than the original.

Staff members - with the help of the community - have made the concession stand in the gymnasium into a kitchen, to cook breakfast and lunch for students.

After an electrical problem caused a fire in the schools cafeteria earlier this month.

Mannsville superintendent, Brandi Price says, repairs will be made over summer break.

“We are waiting on the architectural engineers out of Oklahoma City to give the approval to begin the demolition, and the restoration process, um we haven’t been able to get them back yet, so as soon as we hear back from them, and find the exact cause so we know exactly what to do to fix the problem, we will begin that demolition and restoration process."

A total cost of damage has not been determined yet, but price says it will all be covered by insurance.

“We had a pretty good carryover, so we are able to maintain what we need before the insurance reimburses us and pays us back for what we have had to do so far."

School staff says the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.