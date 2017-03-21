Car Dealership Burglary Suspect In Custody Following Chase

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- A chase has ended and one person is in custody after a man police said burglarized a Richardson Lamborghini dealership fired at officers, fled and briefly stopped on U.S. 75 Tuesday morning.

Richardson police said they responded to an alarm at Lamborghini Dallas in the 600 block of South Central Expressway at about 3:30 a.m.

Police said the suspected burglar fired at the responding officers and then fled the scene in an Infiniti QX4.

The suspected burglar then led officers on a chase north on U.S. 75 into McKinney. McKinney police said the person stopped near U.S. 380 sat barricaded in a vehicle until about 5:30 a.m.

Police said they threw a gas grenade into the suspected burglar's SUV. The person then resumed driving north on U.S. 75.

The person then stopped again on northbound U.S. 75 near County Road 373 in Van Alstyne, near the border of Collin and Grayson counties, according to police. A Richardson SWAT team was called in to assist.

Both directions of U.S. 75 were shut down near the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: NBC 5 DFW

