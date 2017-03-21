Sherman breaks ground on new water treatment plant

SHERMAN, TX – Water in Oklahoma and Texas lately has turned into liquid gold for so many.

Monday the City of Sherman took another step in planning for future growth.

City leaders broke ground on the new water treatment plant in Sherman, an operation that’s been more than a year in the making.

City leaders say this expansion will double how much water the plant can hold. It will be up to 20 million gallons a day.

They say they are expanding to prepare to the city’s future growth. They hope to sell the excess water to surrounding cities to help with construction costs.

“Companies come in, and they need to know that we have water capacity, not only that but we can deliver the water, and we can treat water,” said John Plotnik, SEDCO President, “and Sherman like I had mentioned is proactive in doing that, we are very, very excited that this groundbreaking is happening today."

The project will cost more than 27 million and will be finished by 2018.