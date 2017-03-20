Deputies Searching for Accused Burglars

MARSHALL COUNTY -- Marshall County Deputies are still searching for two of the four people who they say were involved in burglarizing a home near Oakland last Friday.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 saying she saw someone drive behind a home and go in through windows.

That neighbor got this picture of the vehicle, which lead deputies to making two arrests.

Dakota Millsap and Paul Ashbaugh were arrested later that evening, and are being held in the Marshall County jail on a $10,000 bond for second degree burglary.

But deputies say they are still looking for two other people.