High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest

CARTER COUNTY -- A Dallas man was arrested Friday after he stole a car and lead police on a high speed chase.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Mickel Lawrence McCray topped speeds at over one hundred miles per hour on interstate 35 from Cook County, Texas, all the way to mile marker 27 near Ardmore.

Troopers say they performed a maneuver which caused McCray to wreck the car, which closed the interstate for a short time on Friday afternoon.

McCray and one other person - Berry Archer Richter - were both arrested and taken to the Carter County Jail where charges are pending.

Officials say Richter had previous felony charges in Texas.