Sheriff: Suspect Steals Firetruck, Leads Chase

Choctaw County, Oklahoma - A man is in the Choctaw County jail Monday after deputies say he stole a firetruck.

It happened early Monday morning after investigators say the suspect stole a car from a home in Hugo, then drove to Spencerville Oklahoma.

That's when witnesses say the man dumped the car and stole a Spencerville tanker truck used to fight brushfires.

