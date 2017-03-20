Sherman Highway Wreck Sends Two Women to Hospital

SHERMAN, TX -- A busy Texoma highway was shut down for an hour due to an accident Sunday.

Sherman Fire says it happened just after 7 in the evening, at the intersection of Highway 11 and Ladd Road, just south of FM 1417 in Sherman.

Troopers say a woman headed north on the highway tried to make a U-turn in the middle of the road, that's when she struck by an oncoming SUV.

Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Names have not yet been released.