One Man Dead After Getting Hit by SUV

Cypress Creek Renewables is teaming up with Southmayd to build a project they say will bring hundreds of temporary jobs to Grayson County.More >>
Fire Station No. 3 will be moving less than a mile to the east, neighboring Ardmore High School's Noble Stadium.More >>
"He came to the counter and told me to give him all of my money," Amber Rogers recalled, two-and-a-half years since that September night behind the counter at a convenience store.More >>
After declining a police order to leave a backyard, officers said Brent Strawn used his teeth as a weapon.More >>
The raise, which is the second 3 percent raise the board has approved in as many years, is part of the district's initiative to increase recruitment and retention efforts.More >>
"I hope they figure it out, because if they don't, there's a killer on the run," said Ashley Burk, who lives near the rural location where a man's body was found over the weekend.More >>
"It's a huge move forward for the affordability of a bachelor's degree," said Grayson College President Dr. Jeremy McMillen.More >>
"It was either well-planned or they've done this before," Southmayd police Chief Chad McKee.More >>
"You have too many people getting hit," said Lavada Davis, whose father died in a crash on U.S. 69/75 last July. "Trees in the median are an obstruction."More >>
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the truck's driver attempted to enter the base last week to deliver other items when the drugs were discovered.More >>
