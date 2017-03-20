One Man Dead After Getting Hit by SUV

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- One man is dead after troopers say he was hit by a car.

It happened just before nine Saturday night on Highway 82 near Sherman in Grayson County.

Troopers say 52-year old Anthony Payne was crossing the highway when he was hit by an oncoming SUV.

Payne was flown to the Medical Center of Plano and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.