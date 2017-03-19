Boating Accident on Lake Texoma Sends Two to Hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing their boat on Lake Texoma.

It happened Saturday, just before midnight at the Catfish Bay area in Marshall County.

Troopers say, 57 year old Gene Rhodes of Kingston drove his boat ashore and was ejected, along with two other passengers.

Rhodes and an 11 year old boy were transported to a nearby hospital, they're expected to be okay.