Pregnant Oklahoma Woman Dies After Crashing into Semi

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- A pregnant Oklahoma City woman is dead and her baby is in critical condition, after troopers say their car in crashed into a semi.

It happened Thursday on I-40 in Oklahoma City.

Troopers say their car was headed west on the highway when the hood popped up.

That's when the driver lost sight and hit a semi headed in the same direction.

20 year old Ashlyn Byers was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

She was six months pregnant.

Byer's baby was delivered, and remains in critical condition.