Pregnant Oklahoma Woman Dies After Crashing into Semi - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pregnant Oklahoma Woman Dies After Crashing into Semi

Posted:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- A pregnant Oklahoma City woman is dead and her baby is in critical condition, after troopers say their car in crashed into a semi.

It happened Thursday on I-40 in Oklahoma City.

Troopers say their car was headed west on the highway when the hood popped up.

That's when the driver lost sight and hit a semi headed in the same direction.

20 year old Ashlyn Byers was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.    

She was six months pregnant.

Byer's baby was delivered, and remains in critical condition.

The other passengers in the car are expected to be okay. 