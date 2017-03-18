Get Your Home Ready For Spring....Texoma Home and Garden Show Kicks Off 7th Annual Event

DENISON, TX— If you need help getting your home ready for spring then you should check out the Texoma Home and Garden Show.

With spring on the horizon, it’s time to dust off the cobwebs of winter and pull out your green thumb.

And the desire to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty for spring is contagious.

Hundreds of people in the community came out to the Texoma Builders 7th annual Home and Garden Show in Denison with an itch to give their homes a new look for the blooming season.

More than 50 local businesses set up shop to sell home improvement products and educate people on getting their home ready for spring and protect it against April showers.

"Spring is coming and there's going to be a lot of storms so it's important that your home is protected maybe with some ice and water shield in those areas where the water might start damming up when these rains come down,” said Scott Musick the managing partner of CB Roofing in Sherman.

But the event isn’t just about starting a home improvement project. It benefits a much bigger cause.

"This is one of our major fundraisers and we give it to the Child and Family Guidance Center so we can give back to the community,” said Liz Washington the Executive Director of the Texoma Builders Association.

Washington says they’re hoping to make a donation of $5,000 this year.

"It depends on the success of the Home and Garden Show,” said Washington. “We would love to encourage everyone to come out and give them a nice contribution this year."

The last day for the show is on Sunday, March 19th. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.