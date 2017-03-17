Texomans kick off the spring with Burning of the Socks - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texomans kick off the spring with Burning of the Socks

LAKE TEXOMA – Spring arrives to Texoma on Monday, why not kick off the spring with some fun at the lake with annual Burning of the Socks!

Hundreds of Texomans and tourists alike will take part in the big event at various marinas around Lake Texoma Saturday.

Several marinas in Oklahoma and Texas will host activities all day to say bon voyage to winter and launch into the warm weather boating season.