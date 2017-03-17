High speed chase spans across two counties, ends with two men arrested

CARTER COUNTY, OK – A hot pursuit Friday night through two local counties ends with two men behind bars.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the chase ended around 6 p.m. outside of Ardmore on I-35. They say it started in Cooke County and crossed into Oklahoma at high speeds.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

The names of the men have not been released.

