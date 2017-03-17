OSBI agents asking for help in homicide case out of Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK – OSBI agents are asking for help solving a year-old homicide in Pittsburg County.

They say last February, Nathan David Scoggins, 30, was found dead inside his home, just outside of Longtown.

Investigators say he was shot to death.

They’re offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone who can help is urged to call their hotline at 1-800-522-8017.