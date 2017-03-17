Grayson College Offering Free Training to Law Enforcement on PTSD

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A local college is hoping to educate those in law enforcement on post-traumatic stress disorder.

Grayson College in Denison will be offering a free three day course on how to effectively and safely deal with veterans suffering from a PTSD episode.

This is all part of a recent bill that passed in Texas, to teach officers about military related trauma.

Training will be available to all law enforcement officers, jailers, and dispatchers in Grayson, Fannin, Cooke Counties, as well as Bryan County, Oklahoma officers.

The training happens Monday, March 20th.

If you'd like to attend you can still sign up.

For more information, click here, or call Penny Poolaw at 903-267-0166.