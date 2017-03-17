Durant Passes New Food Truck Ordinance

DURANT, TX-- Durant has a new city ordinance they hope will boost its economy and bring people together.

Durant is the latest Texoma city to adopt a new food truck and it’s just in time for spring.

Right now there isn’t a designated spot for the trucks to set up. According to the ordinance, they will be allowed to go anywhere in town as long as they have the proper permits.

The fee to operate a food truck has been reduced from $1,000 to $70 per month or $30 for three days.

We’re told this is something residents have been wanting for years.

“It’s very exciting, we’re just glad it’s something affordable now for food trucks to come out here in Durant,” said Stephanie Gardner the Director of Durant Main Street. “

“Food trucks like Country Junction BBQ have wanted to be involved for a long time and citizens have been asking for food trucks, but the permit fee was just a little prohibitive. Now with the ordinance passed its awesome,” Gardner said.

Durant is going to host a food truck celebration for Cinco de Mayo in May.