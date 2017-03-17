Hot Pursuit Leads to Arrest

JOHNSTON COUNTY -- "He said Levi, I need you to get out and I need you to get out now. I know him, and uh. He’s serious."

Levi Jeffery is one of the neighbors who was evacuated from his home on Murray Street in Tishomingo Thursday night, after a high speed chase ended in an armed standoff.

Officials say Arthur Swenson ran into his parents home after a 25 minute high speed chase through Johnston and Marshall County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol lieutenant Brett Sayre said, "Originally one of the local troopers here in Johnston County checked his speed running over 100.... In the area, Ravia, Oklahoma, just to the west of Tishomingo, the guy didn't stop, a pursuit started..."

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tishomingo police and Johnston county deputies followed Swenson to Madill, where they lost contact with him.

Shortly after, it was the chief of the Tishomingo fire department that made contact with him again.

"With all the law enforcement kind of scattered,” fire chief Gary Deaton said, “I then went to the intersection west of town that he would be coming into, at that point, as I was pulling up to the intersection he actually came into it, and turned down a city street. To go into the back side of our town."

That’s when Swenson calmly drove to his parents house on the 700 block of Murray street. Shortly after, officers set up a perimeter outside of the home, and commanded Swenson to come out and drop his weapon.

"Very tense. Very tense for everybody in the neighborhood," Lieutenant Sayre said.

But neighbors say they felt safe.

Jeffery said, "I’m a little emotional because I love these officers. They were trying to protect everyone here."