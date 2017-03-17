Gospel Concert and Spaghetti Dinner for Local Woman

LANE, TX – All are invited to the Spaghetti Dinner and Gospel Concert March 18th, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. benefiting Sandy Goff who’s been in and out of the hospital, left with a mountain of bills.

The concert is free and it’s $10 a plate for dinner. Children under 12 are $5. People can also expect raffle items and songs sung by Lisa Thompson, Branches, Canaanbound, Norma Henson, and Judy Chastain. The event will be taking place at Bill Gohen Community Building in Lane.

To find out more information about Sandy and the event, take a listen and/or contact 580-927-5828.