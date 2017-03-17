Using Tai Chi for Health Benefits - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Using Tai Chi for Health Benefits

SHERMAN, TX – Debra Williamson teaches Tai Chi classes in Sherman and says the health benefits are incredible. Between the slow movement and concentration, she says  the ancient Chinese martial art form is great for arthritis, stress, balance and much more.

To find out more information about her daily classes in Sherman call 972-998-8167 or email chidebwilliamson@yahoo.com.