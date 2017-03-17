Local Man Killed in Car Crash

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Durant man is dead and another hurt after a car crash in Bryan County.

Troopers say 59 year-old Larry Wilcox was killed when he pulled out in front of pick up truck driven by 62 year-old David Robinson.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the corner of State Highways 78 and 70e.

Robinson was pinned for about 15 minutes.

He was taken to TMC in stable condition.

The cause is being listed as failure to yield.