White House proposed budget could help local veterans

A part of that proposed budget could help our local veterans.

The new military budget would increase defense by 9 percent and the VA budget by 6 percent.

A local veteran service officer says it would help them by providing more doctors and supplies for the VA hospitals.

It would also provide better benefits for our local veterans.

“It’s going to help provide more staffing, and the ability to get benefits to veterans when needed, that includes the health care branch of veteran affairs, which we have some major problems with the staffing, and quality of care for our veterans," said Jimmy Petty, Grayson County Veterans Service Officer.

