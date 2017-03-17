New details in deadly crash on Highway 75 in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX – We now know the name of the man who was killed in a crash Wednesday.

Police in Sherman say Joe Espinoze was pronounced dead at a hospital after the accident.

It happened in front of the Tyson Foods along on Highway 75. Officers says his son was speeding when he tried to get on a ramp and lost control, slamming the car they were in into a barrier.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened. The crash had parts of the highway shut down for hours.