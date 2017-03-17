Denison and Sherman Seeing a Growing Trend in Loft and Apartment Living

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Two local cities are seeing a growing trend in their downtown areas.

A rise in demand for loft and apartment living.

From Sherman to Denison, there's a growing trend in downtown, to find out what just take a look above.

An increasing demand for loft and apartment living is prompting more homes to be built in the heart of both cities.

"I’m noticing more and more people moving into downtown, whether it's businesses or loft apartments," said Cruz Acosta, whose currently building a loft in downtown Denison.

It’s a move Denison business owner, Cruz Acosta jumped on, by purchasing this 300 Block Main Street building a year ago, and reviving it.

"I’ve always loved downtown Denison, and I felt like I’m going to be here long term so what better way to make the most out of this community than owning some property downtown," said Acosta.

Built in the 1900's, this property will soon have two modern style loft units on the second floor, with a retail business below.

It’s just one of dozens of lofts currently being built in downtown.

Denison has 26 lofts, with six more under development.

"For several years, Denison has had a loft living scene," said Denison Main Street Director, Donna Dow.

A direct effect of a progressing city.

"It has more people patronize the shops, eat at the restaurants, so it's really a good opportunity for us," said Dow.

Right next door, Sherman is also seeing a spike in downtown living.

"Since the downtown has become revitalized in the last 4 to 5 years, with new businesses and boutiques, what we're seeing following that, kind in the wake of that growth is people wanting to live in walking distance of those types of businesses," said Nate Strauch, Communications Manager with the City of Sherman.

The city will soon welcome in a new set of apartments, accommodating the wants and needs of those who enjoy central living.

"Seems like everybody wants to move closer into town, and help the economy out," said Carson Owens, with Rick Owens Quality Custom Building in Sherman. Owens is helping to build the new apartments.

This empty canvas located off the 100 block of East Pecan Street will be transformed into five one to two bedroom units.

Joining a list of thriving trendy digs.

Construction on the Sherman apartments is set to start in a few weeks.

As for the two lofts out of Denison, those will be available in about a month.