Suspect taken into custody after pursuit and standoff in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, OK -- A standoff in Johnston County has ended peacefully Thursday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man was taken into custody just before 10 pm.

They say a pursuit started around 8 p.m. when a man wouldn’t stop at a traffic stop. The chase ended at a home in the 700 Block of South Murray Street in Tishomingo.

Troopers say he ran inside the house, who a relative owns. They say he was threatening to hurt himself before he was arrested.

His name has not been released.