Texas House Passes Bill to Ban Texting While Driving

DENISON, TX-- Studies have shown using your cell phone can make it hard to stay focused on the road. And in Texas it soon could be illegal. The Texas House passed a bill Wednesday that bans texting while driving.

Sending a text while behind the wheel is something most of us have done, but now in the state of Texas texting while driving could be illegal after the Texas House tentatively passed a statewide ban Wednesday on texting while driving.

"I think the state has taken way too long to pass this sort of bill,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt.

State Representative Tom Craddick has introduced House Bill 62 since 2011 and he says it will eliminate distracted driving.

"One thing that you have to keep in mind when driving is driving,” Watt said.

Texas is one of four states that does not have a statewide ban on texting while driving although the state does prohibit the use of cell phones in school zones and by bus drivers and minors.

Oklahoma passed a law against texting and driving back in 2015 in honor of State Trooper Nicholas Dees who was hit and killed by a driver who was texting while he was responding to an accident.

"I think it will cut down on car wrecks I mean your attention needs to be on the road,” said Shawn Goodman who lives in Denison.

Violation of the law would be a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of $25 to $99. Repeat offenders could have to pay up to $200.

The bill needs a final vote in the House before it can move to the Senate. The bill died in the Senate back in 2013 and 2015.