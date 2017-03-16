Texas House Passes Bill to Ban Texting While Driving

According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Edwin Skolarski drowned just after 7 p.m. in a pond off Highway 70 east of Ardmore.More >>
The flames erupted Friday afternoon along U.S. 82 near Whitney Road, about five miles east of Sherman.More >>
Local civil rights activists say Juneteenth is comparable to Independence Day, a time where we are all reminded about the values of freedom.More >>
Police in Oklahoma say the charred body of a Baptist minister has been discovered next to his church in Chickasha.More >>
It's the 24th year for the parade of farm equipment, which is the kick-off for the Golden Harvest Days festival.More >>
Heather Trimble, the young Fannin County mother who was seriously injured in a horrific crash in Collin County on June 6, has died.More >>
The driver of the van told police he was cut off by another vehicle while driving on FM 120 around 3 p.m.More >>
More than 100 participants will attempt to noodle their way to the top of the podium this weekend in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.More >>
Here's the scenario: Someone comes to your door saying they represent the Bonham Independent School District. They want to sell promotional and educational materials on behalf of the district.More >>
Members of the Service Academy for Youth are painting, digging, and volunteering their way to a better community.More >>
