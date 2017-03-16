Oklahoma Flu Death Toll Rising

OKLAHOMA -- The number of deaths caused by the flu in Oklahoma is now at 64.

Typically, the numbers slow down in March, but with eight deaths just in the past week, doctors want everyone to continue taking precautions.

"It’s really scary,” Melissa Hollum, a nurse practitioner at the Good Shepherd Clinic in Ardmore said, “You know, any time your loved one is in the hospital it is scary. Especially when they're older, because you just never know, are they really going to recover?"

The Oklahoma Department of Health released a report Thursday morning saying eight more Oklahomans have died from the flu in the last seven days.

Health officials say some people are at more of a risk of dying from the flu than others.

"People at risk are considered 65 and up, five years and under, pregnant women later in their trimester," Registered Nurse at the Carter County Health Department, Amanda Gaither said.

Gaither says even though the flu may not be life threatening for most people, it is important to not spread the virus to those who may be at risk.

"Five to seven days after becoming sick you are considered contagious and you can still spread the virus," Gaither said.

And as always, getting the flu shot is always important, even this late in the season.

"Your first and foremost thing is to get the flu vaccine,” Gaither said, “to help prevent against the seasonal flu. C.D.C. also recommends staying home when you're sick, covering your mouth when you cough, you want to stay at home until you’re at least 24 hours fever free."

Gaither says you never know who you might spread the virus to.

"My grandmother... she had to be hospitalized… she got pneumonia after the flu..." Hollum said, "it's very intense because you don't know when they are gonna get better."

Oklahoma’s population stands at about three million, but of the 27 million people living in Texas, over three thousand deaths have been recorded there as well.