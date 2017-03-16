UPDATE: Highway back open after accident involving a semi-truck

DENISON, TX – Traffic is slow going on Highway 75 Thursday afternoon after an accident.

Police officers had parts of the roadway shut down for about a half hour. It happened at the intersection of Highway 75 and F.M. 691, north of Texoma Medical Center.

Crews believe the driver of a car rear-ended a semi-truck. Fortunately no one was hurt.

It took crews about an hour to clear the scene. They're still investigating.