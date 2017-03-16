Another Federal Judge Blocks The President's Revised Travel Ban

MARYLAND - Two federal courts have now blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.



A federal judge in Maryland has blocked the executive order as well.



Yesterday, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the ban, rejecting the government's claims that the revised travel ban is about national security, not discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also said Hawaii would suffer financially if the executive order constricted the flow of students and tourists to the state.

Currently there are several cases filed by more than half a dozen states.