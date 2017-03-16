Voters in Durant to consider tourism tax

DURANT, OK -- Voters in Durant are being asked to decide on a tourism tax. It's a tax residents of the city wouldn't have to pay.

Proposition one would tax visitors to the city’s hotels and motels.

We’re told by supporters of prop one it would tax five percent of the lodging fee. If passed, the money from the tax would be used to promote and market tourism around Durant, things like bringing conventions and major events to the city.

“We are one of the few cities not only in Oklahoma, but throughout the United States that does not have this,” said Janet Reed, Durant Chamber Executive Director.

We attempted to find residents opposed to the tax but weren't able too. If passed, the tax would go into effect starting July first of this year.