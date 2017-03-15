Denison man dies in accident on Hwy 75

SHERMAN, TX -- Traffic is still backed up tonight along highway 75 near Tyson Foods.

Police say the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

They say his 21-year-old son who was driving the car was treated and released for minor injuries.

Officers say his son was speeding when he tried to get on a ramp and lost control slamming the car into a barrier.

Their names have not been released.

Wednesday night officers say part of the highway is still shut down.