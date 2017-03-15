Oklahoma Electric Car Tax

"I love it, it's the best car i've ever owned but i think i paid enough money to start with and i pay enough for the license plates and so forth and i don't think oklahoma ought to be charging us anymore," said Hobert Evans.

Hobert Evans drives a Hybrid and is one Texoman who loves his car and all it's benefits.

"It's a wonderful machine and i'm proud of it," said Hobert Evans.

But the Oklahoma house passed a bill that essentially acts like a hidden fee.

Every year you decide to drive an electric car it could cost you $30 to $100.

"Currently with electric cars not paying anything into the fuel system, that's why we're going this route."

But a local energy distributor says the likelihood of this bill putting a dent into the area's electric car industry seems unlikely.

"We don't see that changing our business at all, we're glad to sell you electrons or hydrocarbons. It doesn't really matter to us. We're fuel agnostic."

Durant State Representative Dustin Roberts believes these cars are causing more wear n' tear to the roads than the average car which puts dollars into the transportation system's pocket.

"Typically electric car vehicle actually weighs more than a normal car, roughly by 300 or 400 pounds."

We are told the revenue from this tax would go towards the upkeep of oklahoma roads. But for Hobert Evans it doesn't seem fair to owners who already own the car.

"Now if they want to up the price on the next one i buy, i wouldn't complain if i decide to buy it. But this one, i've already bought. I've paid for it."