Texas Lawmaker Proposes a Bill to Make Leaving Your Dog Chained Outside Illegal

DENISON, TX—Animal cruelty is a nationwide problem ad that’s why a Texas lawmaker is fighting to put an end to chaining your dog outside.

You’ve probably seen it before. A dog chained to a porch or a tree, abandoned without their owner.

For Bruce Edmaiston it’s a common sight. He’s worked for the Denison Animal Welfare Group for three years and he says he’s seen the damage a chain can do.

"I’ve seen their necks just raw where chains have been around their necks and we actually physically have to have the lock or a bolt cut off the chain,” said Edmaiston.

But soon dog owners may be forced to unchain their dogs. A Texas lawmaker proposed a bill Tuesday that would make it illegal for you to leave your dog chained outside.

The bill would require you to provide adequate shelter for your dog that allows protection from rain and snow and is large enough for a dog to stand or lie down in.

"Would you chain your child?” asked Sandra Garrison, a volunteer at DAWG. “No. I don't believe in chains of any kind."

Dog owners would also have to give their dog a properly fitted collar that won’t choke them.

"People sometimes put choke collars on them and it just actually cuts right into the neck and other body parts,” Garrison said. “They [dogs] could get caught and break a leg."

Edmaiston says a law like this needs to be passed to help stop animal cruelty.

“We need to treat our animals better. I mean what's the point of having an animal if you're just going to tie up in the backyard and tether it you know,” said Edmaiston. “You buy the animal for companionship.”

Dog owners who violate the law could receive a misdemeanor. If the bill is approved it will go into effect this September.