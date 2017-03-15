Local Officials Concerned, Possible Federal Budget Cuts

TEXOMA -- In the state of Oklahoma, cities with less than 50,000 people can apply for community development block grants, but under possible new budget cuts, programs like the C.D.B.G may lose funding.

Its programs like these community development grants, that Johnston county district one commissioner, Roy Blevins says, keeps the area thriving.

"It gives us opportunities to upgrade for example... our 9-1-1 system. We got to build a senior citizen building with it... it’s just an opportunity for us to grow."

Budget cuts to these programs could mean major financial stumbles for areas like Johnston County, that have used millions of dollars in grant programs to help improve the well being of citizens.

Johnston County E.M.S Director, Kenny Power said, "If we were to lose that availability for funding, it would greatly diminish our ability to have the best equipment and everything that we need to provide the best possible emergency care for the citizens that are here."

Officials say without the grant funding, Johnston County would not be able to upgrade its 9-1-1 system at all.

The state of Oklahoma says almost every city with a population of less than 50,000 people, has used the development grants in some way.

Without the grants, many cities in the area say they may not be able to provide for their citizens.

"It’s very big,” Blevins said, “you know, probably a majority of our counties in Southern Oklahoma take advantage of that system. So, you know it would paralyze Southern Oklahoma, not just Johnston County".

Oklahoma State commissioners say almost 11 million dollars was used by communities in 2015 alone.