Texas Bill Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Pleasured Themselves

AUSTIN, TX -- A Texas lawmaker has proposed a bill that some are calling sarcastic, to prove a point.



Representative Jessica Farrar, has been a long time advocate of women's health in the state and believes it's very difficult for women to get abortions.

The bill, by pointing out a sexist double standard, is meant to shine a light on the obstacles women in Texas deal with when it comes to their health care.

In this bill one new law would fine a man $100 each time he pleasures himself.

The bill also imposes a 24-hour waiting period if a guy wants a colonoscopy or a vasectomy, or if he is trying to buy Viagra.

Farrar says she knows her bill isn't going to get very far, but NBC reports she proposed it last week to make a point and give some male lawmakers a taste of their own medicine.