Poison prevention week in Grayson County

Posted:

GRAYSON COUNTY -- Grayson county commissioners have proclaimed March 19-25 as poison prevention week.

Next week is also national poison prevention week.

Commissioners hope this will help educate the community and help to reduce children from being poisoned.

Statistics from the health resources and services administration show kids under the age of 6 account for half of all poisonings reported each year.