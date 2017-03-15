Tom Bean Interim police chief re-instated

TOM BEAN, TX --Tom bean city leaders met in an emergency session tonight to discuss their police chief situation.

Monday night council members suspended interim chief Howard day.

Tuesday he was re-instated.

Day says he was suspended with pay because of a complaint filed last week.

He tells us that complaint was someone saying he was rude during a traffic stop.

Mayor Sherry Howard says this situation could have been handled better but wouldn't release further details.

Day has been serving as the interim police chief since former Chief Frank Deater resigned back in January