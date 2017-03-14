Crews putting finishing touches on Loy Lake Spillway

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Crews are almost done with the finishing touches on the Loy Lake Spillway.

The spillway was damaged nearly two years ago after it was washed out in the spring floods.

Water went under the concrete ramp causing damage to the walls. Thanks to support from FEMA, the county has been working to get the spillway back to its original condition.

Once they began work, crews found additional damage adding $6,000 to the budget.

But commissioners say there was room within their planned budget to fit that.

“It will be a nice project to have complete, and have it back to its condition, and there's a lot of historic value in this project and this lake,” said Jeff Schneider, the Grayson County Purchasing Agent, “and the spillway was all built by the CCC back in the early thirties."

The estimated total cost to fix the spillway is $423,000 with FEMA paying 75 percent of it.

The county hopes to have the spillway finished by the end of April.