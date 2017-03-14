Oklahoma lawmakers consider closing state parks to save money

OKLAHOMA -- Summer will be here before you know it, but as you get ready for long days in the sun at Lake Texoma State Park, lawmakers in Oklahoma are considering some changes.

Lawmakers are debating closing some parks to save money.

"Where I’m from there's no lakes, no trees, and we love it here and we moved here just for the lakes and the area,” said Doug Estes of Kingston, “and we love it here."

But Oklahoma lawmakers are considering cuts to the state tourism budget and that could impact state parks.

"Certainly we don't want to see tourism cut,” said State Representative Pat Ownbey of Ardmore.

He says the state needs to find ways to save money.

“We have made cuts in a lots of these agencies for several years based on necessity, but at some point in time you got to say how much more can we cut without really affecting these services.”

Tourism is the third largest industry in Oklahoma and for families spending spring break at Lake Texoma State Park, future trips could be in jeopardy.

"I’ve always enjoyed the state parks and any cuts to the state parks would be devastating to me and my family because we enjoy it every summer almost year round," said Sam Anaya of Edmond.

Budget cuts are still up for debate. if you have any concerns legislators suggest you contact them as soon as possible.