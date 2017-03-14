Local County Approves Grant for Environment Friendly Equipment

CARTER COUNTY -- Dead trees and brush is not only a fire hazard, but when it burns, it’s bad for the environment. Carter county officials are hoping to reduce the risk.

"That’s all you see around a small town is fields and brush," Melody Applegate, a Carter County Resident said.

Applegate also volunteers at the Healdton fire department.

She says an accumulation of dead brush can cause fires to spread in no time at all.

"It takes minutes for a fire to jump from one acre to another."

Carter county officials approved a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, for a way to clean up brush and dead trees from around the county, in a way that is more environmentally friendly, and safer than burning brush.

"I initially contacted the D.E.Q about burning brush because we have a lot of brush that we acquire,” District two Commissioner, Bill Baker said, “and so upon contacting them, what I found out was, is that they prefer for people to burn in an air curtain incinerator. A piece of machinery that blows air across the top, keeps environmental impact to a very small fingerprint."

Baker said a reimbursement grant for the new incinerator was approved in Monday night's commissioners meeting.

The new machinery, according to Baker, will be a mobile, twelve foot trailer, and could be used all around the county.

Applegate says she is happy to see the county making improvements.

"I think they are doing a good job,” she added, "I hope that it actually works and makes our town look better."

An arrival date hasn’t been set for the new equipment, but officials say as soon as it arrives, it will be put to use.