Texas Senator Proposes Bill to End Vehicle Inspection Tax

DENISON, TX— Getting your car inspected can be an added expense most people wish they could avoid and soon you may be able to. A Texas senator has proposed a bill to end the vehicle inspection tax.

Russell Brin has been working on cars for 40 years. He says he’s seen everything from a broken tail light to dirty engine oil, which are some of the things that could prevent you from passing a vehicle inspection test.

But soon having a cracked windshield might not be a problem. Texas Senator Don Huffines proposed a bill to repeal the annual car inspection requirement.

Huffiness says if the bill is passed it could provide a $150 million dollar tax cut for Texans. Not to mention the 9 million hours each year he says are wasted getting a safety inspection.

But Brin believes safety inspections are needed to increase road safety.

"It’s to keep people safe, that's what an inspection is,” Brin said. “If your tail lights are out and somebody is not paying attention and you hit your brakes and if they don't know it they can rear-end you."

Huffines disagrees. He says the inspections are a waste of Texans’ time and money. According to Huffines, the proposal would save drivers $7.00 per vehicle and some local residents think it’s a good idea.

"It's [the inspection] a waste of time and money,” said Robert Knight, who lives in Denison. “And my truck could fail inspection tomorrow and it's just something extra I'd have to do.”

Oklahoma got rid of their state vehicle inspections back in 2001 and Texas is one of 16 states that still require the inspection.