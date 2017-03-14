Toddler Spends Night in Woods Alone After Father Killed by Boat Propeller

FT. WORTH, TX -- Officials say a North Texas boater was killed when he was accidentally struck by his boat's propeller.

His missing two-year-old child was found in the woods.

Medical examiners say 38-year-old Matthew Meinert died underwater in a creek in Roanoke.

His body was found on Friday.

Meinert had gone fishing with his son Oliver on March sixth.

The search began an hour later, when his boat was found beached in a creek bed.

Officials said they found Oliver the next morning walking through the woods near the accident.

The toddler was scratched up and cold, but he's expected to be OK.